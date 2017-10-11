Chicago Fed's Evan is "really nervous" about inflation

Speaking to Bloomberg, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans says the inflation data - be it the actual inflation numbers, or surveys of expectations - are too low, and he's not expecting the price gauge to hit 2% as quickly as many of his colleagues.

It could take the unemployment rate falling to the area of 3.5% before inflation begins to move higher, he suggests. The Fed, he says, should be willing to push inflation above the 2% target. "I don't think we should fear 2.5% inflation."

As for another rate hike in December, Evans says it's too early to make a call.