Northern Ireland workers want May to be more visible in Bombardier dispute

Workers at Bombardier’s (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) plant in Northern Ireland are calling on U.K. Prime Minister May to be more visible in her attempts to save their jobs after the U.S. imposed tariffs on planes made by the Canadian company.

Britain believes it can successfully fight the ruling, which jeopardizes ~4,200 jobs in Northern Ireland, but impatient workers want May to "come out publicly rather than speaking behind closed doors." May and U.S. Pres. Trump reportedly discussed Bombardier in a call yesterday.

The U.K. and the Unite trade union argue that Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) case against Bombardier is without merit because the U.S. company does not make a plane comparable to Bombardier’s C-series.