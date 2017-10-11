Snap +2.5% as Credit Suisse raises price target

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is up 2.5% premarket after getting a higher price target from Credit Suisse, which is bumping user estimates and expects CPMs are stabilizing and even increasing slightly.

The firm raised its target to $20 from $17, implying 39.5% upside from yesterday's close, and analyst Stephen Ju increased his estimates for North American daily active users -- to about 3.2M sequential adds, from a previous 1.5M.

Longer term, the firm has an Outperform rating resting on three factors: "(1) we believe SNAP shares at current levels are now exhibiting asymmetric risk/reward to the upside, with downside risk of ~6% in our Grey Sky scenario and upside potential of ~39% to our target, (2) it is a scarce asset that offers advertisers access to a coveted younger demographic; and (3) Snap is a margin expansion story with revenue CAGR exceeding cost of sales CAGR."