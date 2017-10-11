Amazon announces new Kindle for line's 10th anniversary

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announces the Kindle Oasis, a waterproof tablet with a larger screen that can handle audio books thanks to Audible integration.

The Oasis has a 7-inch, 300 ppi display housed in an aluminum case that can be submersed in up to two meters of fresh water for up to an hour and withstand splashes from pool or beach water.

Amazon says the battery charge is measurable in weeks, not days.

Pricing: $249.99 for the 8GB and $279.99 for the 32GB. A 32GB model with cellular connectivity costs $349.99.

Pre-orders for the Kindle Oasis start today and shipping starts October 31.