Johnson & Johnson files U.S. marketing application for prostate cancer med apalutamide

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech submits a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA seeking approval for apalutamide for the treatment of men with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC).

The data supporting the filing was generated in the Phase 3 SPARTAN study that demonstrated treatment with apalutamide statistically significantly extended metastasis-free survival compared to placebo.

Apalutamide is a next-generation oral androgen receptor inhibitor that blocks the action of testosterone in prostate cancer cells and works by preventing androgen from binding to the receptor.

