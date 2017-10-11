Kroger rallies after strategy reset announced

Kroger (NYSE:KR) announces a strategy reset in front of its presentation at its investor day event.

The company says its "Restock Kroger Plan" will be fueled by capital investments, cost savings and free cash flow.

Kroger plans to expand partnerships to create customer value, including utilizing more of its capital to fund technology/infrastructure upgrades and create alternative revenue streams.

Kroger will continue building its Internet of Things sensor network, video analytics and machine learning networks and complement those innovations with robotics and artificial intelligence to transform the customer experience.

The Restock Kroger plan is expected to generate $400M in incremental operating margin by 2020. Also, the company expects to generate more than $4B of free cash flow over the next three years – nearly double what was generated over the previous three years.

Kroger also tipped its plan to explore strategic alternatives for its convenience store business, including a potential sale. The company hired Goldman Sachs to identify, review and evaluate the options.

Looking at financial numbers, Kroger expects identical supermarket sales to improve in 2018 and for EPS to be flat to slightly up.

"We have the scale, the data, physical assets and human connection to win," promises CEO Rodney McMullen.

