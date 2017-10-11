Taiwan fines Qualcomm $773M for antitrust violations

Taiwan fines Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) a record $773M for antitrust violations.

Taiwan’s Fair Trade Commission says Qualcomm has violated antitrust laws for at least 7 years and collected about $13.2B in local licensing fees during that period.

The Commission also ordered Qualcomm to remove deals forcing competitors to provide sensitive information including pricing, customer names, and model names.

Qualcomm’s licensing practices are at the heart of a legal battle with Apple, raise concerns in Europe, and have made EU regulators nervous about approving its acquisition of NXP Semiconductors.

Qualcomm shares are down 0.25% .

