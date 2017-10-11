Herbalife purchases ~6.7M shares in tender offer

Herbalife (HLF N/A ) announces final results from its self-tender offer to buy up to $600M of its common stock. It has accepted for purchase 6,732,300 shares at $68. Sellers will receive one contingent value right (CVR) for each share tendered which provides for a contingent cash payment if the company is acquired in a go-private transaction within two years.

The total cash cost will be ~$457.8M, excluding fees and expenses.

The total number of outstanding shares will be ~87.2M after the offer has been completed and shares canceled.

