Stocks barely budge ahead of FOMC minutes

Stocks open little changed ahead of the release of minutes from the November FOMC meeting at 2 p.m. ET; S&P and Dow flat, Nasdaq -0.1% .

Investors are sure to carefully parse the FOMC wording, looking for anything that might adjust their rate-hike expectations; the CME FedWatch Tool currently places the chances of a December rate hike at 93%.

Major European markets also show little movement, although Spain's IBEX ( +1.3% ) is strong after Catalonia's president pulled back from an outright declaration of independence for the region in favor of negotiations; Germany's DAX +0.1% , U.K.'s FTSE flat, France's CAC -0.2% .

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.3% to settle at its highest level since the end of 1996, and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2% .

In U.S. corporate news, Delta Air Lines opens +0.7% after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and issuing above-consensus PRASM guidance for Q4.

Consumer staples ( +0.3% ) and utilities ( +0.3% ) show relative strength in early action, while financials ( -0.5% ) are lagging.

U.S. Treasury prices are a bit higher; the benchmark 10-year yield is down by a basis point at 2.34%.

U.S. crude oil +0.1% at $50.96/bbl.

Also still ahead: job openings and labor turnover survey