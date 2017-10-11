Seattle Genetics launches two clinical trial collaborations for cancer therapy candidate SGN-LIV1A; shares ahead 2%

Seattle Genetics (SGEN +1.6% ) announces two clinical trial collaborations supporting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) SGN-LIV1A in patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).

The first is a Phase 1b/2 study assessing the combination of SGN-LIV1A and Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a first-line setting.

The second will evaluate SGN-LIV1A with standard chemo (doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide) as neoadjuvant treatment in a Phase 2 in newly diagnosed patients with Stage 2 or 3 HER2-negative breast cancer.

SGN-LIV1A targets the LIV-1 protein, expressed by most metastatic breast cancers.