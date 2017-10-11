Grocery sector on watch after Kroger update

Grocery store stocks are being eyed by investors after Kroger (KR +6.5%) issues a strategy update and, perhaps more importantly, backs its current EPS forecast.
The grocery store giant also said that it sees flat EPS growth for next year, a shot of confidence amid sector concerns on wage pressure and Amazon pricing competition.
The update from Kroger has relevance for a large number of companies, including Supervalu (SVU +1.4%), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +1.5%), Weis Markets (WMK +0.4%), Ingles Markets (IMKTA -0.1%) and Target (TGT +1.9%).
