Grocery sector on watch after Kroger update

Grocery store stocks are being eyed by investors after Kroger (KR +6.5% ) issues a strategy update and, perhaps more importantly, backs its current EPS forecast.

The grocery store giant also said that it sees flat EPS growth for next year, a shot of confidence amid sector concerns on wage pressure and Amazon pricing competition.

The update from Kroger has relevance for a large number of companies, including Supervalu (SVU +1.4% ), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +1.5% ), Weis Markets (WMK +0.4% ), Ingles Markets (IMKTA -0.1% ) and Target (TGT +1.9% ).

Previously: Kroger rallies after strategy reset announced (Oct. 11)