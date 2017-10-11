BNP Paribas to stop financing shale, oil sands projects

French lender BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF, OTCQX:BNPQY) says it will stop financing shale and oil sands projects, and will no longer fund any oil or gas projects in the Arctic region, as part of its effort to fight climate change.

BNP says it wants to bring its financing and investment activities in line with international efforts to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

BNP already is targeting €15B ($17.7B) in financing for renewable energy projects by 2020 and €100M of investment in startups in areas such as power storage and efficiency, and has withdrawn from funding of coal mines and coal-fired power plants.