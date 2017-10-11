Brazil court blocks part of Petrobras' $2.2B deal with Total

A Brazilian court has blocked part of a $2.2B deal signed earlier this year by Petrobras (PBR +0.4% ) that included the sale to Total (TOT +0.7% ) of part of its holdings in two of the most promising oil blocks in Brazil’s pre-salt layer.

The judge granted an injunction in favor of members of a local oil workers union who argued that PBR, as a government-controlled company, should have sold the assets via a public tender instead of a private negotiation.

The same judge in the northeast state of Sergipe has sided with the union in previous legal questions, including a case regarding PBR's proposed sale of the BR Distribuidora fuel distribution unit.