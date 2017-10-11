STM plans two new 30mm fabs, redeems $400M in bonds early

French publication L'Usine Nouvelle reports that STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) wants to build two new 30mm fabs located in Grenoble, France, and Milan.

STM hopes to get some government assistance financing the $3.6B project that will add to its one current 30mm plant and six plants with smaller plate sizes. 

Deputy CEO Jean-Marc Chery says that 10% to 15% of the company’s production is currently subcontracted to large semiconductor founders like TSMC. 

In other news, STMicroelectronics announces an early redemption of all $400M 1.00% convertible bonds due 2021.  

STM shares are up 0.61%.  