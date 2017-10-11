Ad agencies dip as Credit Suisse trims estimates on media buying

Ad agencies are trending lower today as Credit Suisse trims price targets while staying generally positive on prospects and valuation.

Interpublic Group (IPG -1.5% ) is seeing its target clipped to $26 from a previous $27 as the firm sees lower organic revenue growth and a risk in U.S. media buying (about 6% of IPG's EBIT) where clients divert fees to targeted linear TV campaigns.

CS has cut its EPS forecasts for IPG to $1.59 in 2018 and $1.74 in 2019. But it's sticking with an Outperform rating, as IPG's risk compared to peers is minimal and the valuation is still attractive.

It's also decreased target price for Omnicom (OMC -0.4% ) to $78 from $79, and its 2018/2019 EPS by 1% (to $5.38/$5.81) on similar risk, but rates the stock Neutral. It expects 2% organic revenue growth in Q3, vs. Q2's 3.5% and Q1's 4.4%. "We believe OMC's advertising business will continue to slow, despite easier comps, as client spending from key verticals including FMCG remains muted."

Peer WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGY) is down 2.4% and hanging just fractionally above a 52-week low of $89.40.

Credit Suisse's target on IPG still sees 25.7% upside, while its Omnicom target implies 5% upside.