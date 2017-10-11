OPEC again hikes oil demand forecast; Saudi Arabia cuts oil output

OPEC forecasts higher demand for its oil in 2018 to 33.06M bbl/day, up by 230K from its previous forecast for its third consecutive monthly increase in the projection from its first estimate made in July.

The report shows growing confidence among OPEC officials that its supply cut is working, but the cartel is not depending on a surge in prices, saying it expects crude oil to remain at $50-$55/bbl in the next year.

“With the market moving into the winter season, distillate fuel supplies are notably tight, representing a change from the excess supplies seen in the last two years,” OPEC says.

Also, Saudi Arabia unveils plans to pump 9.77M bbl/day in November, in what would be its smallest output since January 2015 and ~1M bbl/day below the 10.72M it pumped in November 2016, and limit crude export allocations next month to 7.15M bbl/day.

But skeptical Commerzbank analysts say the Saudi supply cut "relates to an unverifiable reference level," and other countries such as Russia and Iraq could step in to fill a potential fall in production if Saudi Arabia does reduce its exports.

