Reuters: Airbus sales boss Leahy sets year-end retirement date

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) sales chief John Leahy expects to retire by the end of this year, Reuters reports, citing company executives.

Leahy had said earlier this year he would retire soon to make way for his deputy Kiran Rao and hinted that he may skip the Nov 12-16 Dubai Airshow, but Reuters says now he appears to be aiming for one last coup as Airbus faces an aggressive new sales drive from rival Boeing.

After suffering a rare air show defeat at the Paris Airshow in June, Leahy seems determined to end his career on a high note and has set his sights on new sales for the A380, according to the report.

In Airbus' top sales job since 1994, Leahy has overseen sales during that time of more than 15.5K aircraft worth $1.7T at list prices, a record which almost certainly would make him the most successful sales manager by value of goods sold in industrial history.