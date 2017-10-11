CryoLife takeout of higher-growing JOTEC fails to stem selling from Q3 revenue miss; shares down 16%

Thinly traded small cap CryoLife (CRY -15.7% ) slumps on more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 321K shares, after it announced Q3 revenues of $45.1M, shy of its previously announced guidance of $46.5M - 47.5M citing the negative impact of recent hurricanes in Florida and Texas.

Management will update its 2017 guidance during the Q3 earnings call.

After the close yesterday, the company announced its planned takeover of Germany-based JOTEC GmbH, a developer of surgical devices and endovascular implants, sporting a 17% CAGR in revenues of the past five years.

Under the terms of the agreement, CryoLife will pay $225M (75% cash/25% stock). It plans to finance the deal with cash on hand and borrowings under its new $255M credit facilities. The transaction should close this quarter.