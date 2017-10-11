Fastenal falls, drags down peers as Q3 margin disappoints

Fastenal (FAST -2% ) falls as much as 5% before stabilizing after Q3 gross margin missed expectations even as Q3 earnings and revenues met estimates.

William Blair’s Ryan Merkel says storm disruption and commodity inflation negatively affected FAST's Q3 gross margin, and customer and product mix remained negative as growth from vending, on-sites, national accounts and non-fasteners continue to outpace smaller accounts and fasteners where margins are higher.

Merkel, who rates FAST at Outperform, still thinks an improving industrial economy can deliver double-digit EPS growth despite the negative mix.

Morgan Stanley’s Jiayan Zhou calls a results a "mixed bag" and is encouraged by September's strong daily sales performance but wonders about any tailwind from recovery demand related to the hurricanes, as distributors from the firm’s Q3 survey broadly pointed to the storms as a modest top line benefit.

Peers MSC Industrial (MSM -1.9% ), Grainger (GWW -1.7% ), Wesco (WCC -0.4% ) and HD Supply (HDS -2% ) also are lower.

Source: Briefing.com