Morgan Stanley to charge $2.5K per hour for analysts - Bloomberg

Big-time lawyers will have nothing on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) sell-siders. With Europe's MiFID II rules set to kick in next year, the bank is planning on charging fund managers roughly $2.5K per hour for one-on-one meetings with some of its equity analysts, according to Bloomberg.

That fee would be on top of the annual rate Morgan will charge clients for basic access to equity research. The story says one small client's been quoted $25K annually for five users for basic equity research and five total hours of analyst time.