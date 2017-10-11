Delta says it will not pay tariffs on Bombardier CSeries jets

Delta Air Lines (DAL +0.2% ) says it will accept delivery of CSeries jets from Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) but not pay the 300% tariff that the U.S. Commerce Department wants to impose on the Canadian-built planes.

DAL CEO Ed Bastian said in today's earnings conference call that he does not expect any tariffs to be imposed in the end, claiming Boeing’s case is weak, and that initial deliveries from its 75-plane order scheduled for next spring could be delayed as it works through the issues with Bombardier, but the airline still expects to pay the contractual price.

Bastian’s comments came as DAL reported better than expected Q3 earnings and said the revenue environment was improving even after hurricanes disrupted its network.