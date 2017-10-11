Bloomberg: Uber faces at least five DOJ probes

Uber (Private:UBER) faces at least five probes from the U.S. Justice Department, according to Bloomberg.

Investigations include potential price-transparency violations, use of the Greyball software to circumvent regulators, and the alleged trade secret theft central to the Waymo lawsuit.

Uber is also fighting nearly a dozen civil suits aside from the Waymo battle.

