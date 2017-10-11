Hurricane-related damage could cause shortages of 40 drugs - FDA

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. says damages to drug makers' Puerto Rico manufacturing operations could result in shortages of as many as 40 medicines before companies regain full capacity. A small number of shortages may start to appear in the next couple of weeks. Drugs potentially affected include treatments for cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and HIV.

Hurricane Maria slammed into the island on September 20 causing widespread damage and power outages.

Dr. Gottlieb wants drug firms to be more proactive in disclosing problems with supply. For example, manufacturing facilities are using backup generators for electricity, some of which are not designed to operate for long periods of time.

“I‘m going to ask some of these companies to be a little more transparent around some of these issues,” he said, adding that improvements would likely come slowly, with potential setbacks along the way. “As time goes on, we’re going to see secondary impacts like the generators could start going down.”

Source: Reuters

