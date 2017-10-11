Steel stocks surge as takeover deal takes shape

Steel companies are surging across the board amid speculation that Commercial Metals (CMC +7.1% ) may purchase Gerdau’s (GGB -1.4% ) North American rebar mills.

The speculation comes as the scandal engulfing Japan's Kobe Steel deepens, likely removing the company as a competitor for the time being, and Credit Suisse says GGB has been a $5-$10/ton drag on industry metal margins; another key factor could include the boost to steel profitability from flat iron ore prices and the declining cost of coal.

NUE +3.6% , SCHN +2.8% , STLD +2.2% , ZEUS +2% , AKS +1.8% , WOR +1.6% , TMST +1.3% , RS +1.2% , SXC +1.2% , X +0.8% , MT +0.5% .

Source: Bloomberg First Word