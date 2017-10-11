Steel stocks surge as takeover deal takes shape

Steel companies are surging across the board amid speculation that Commercial Metals (CMC +7.1%) may purchase Gerdau’s (GGB -1.4%) North American rebar mills.
The speculation comes as the scandal engulfing Japan's Kobe Steel deepens, likely removing the company as a competitor for the time being, and Credit Suisse says GGB has been a $5-$10/ton drag on industry metal margins; another key factor could include the boost to steel profitability from flat iron ore prices and the declining cost of coal.
NUE +3.6%, SCHN +2.8%, STLD +2.2%, ZEUS +2%, AKS +1.8%, WOR +1.6%, TMST +1.3%, RS +1.2%, SXC +1.2%, X +0.8%, MT +0.5%.
Source: Bloomberg First Word