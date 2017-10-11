Pretium Resources +22% on strong Brucejack mine production

Pretium Resources (PVG +22.3% ) soars more than 20% to a seven-month high after saying its Brucejack mine in British Columbia produced 82.2K oz. of gold in Q3, beating analyst estimates.

Credit Suisse had expected production of 81K oz., while BMO analysts had forecast just 71K oz. and say they would be buyers of the stock on the news; citing the result, Scotiabank upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform.

PVG says Q3 mill feed grade and gold recoveries averaged 10.52 grams/metric ton and 96.49%, respectively; during the last two months of the quarter, mill feed grade and gold recoveries averaged 12.36 grams/metric ton gold and 96.92%, respectively, as the mill transitioned to processing stope ore exclusively.