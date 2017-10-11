Sky pressed to honor independent wishes on fate of CEO Murdoch

British broadcaster Sky (SKYAY -0.2% ) is under pressure from lobby group the Institute of Directors to oust Chairman James Murdoch if he's opposed by a majority of independent shareholders at the annual meeting this mweek.

Those investors hold just over 60% of the company. And proxy adviser ISS has urged voting against Murdoch, citing a conflict with his other role as CEO at Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -2.4% , FOXA -2.3% ), currently engaged in an £11.7B bid to buy out the near-60% of Sky it doesn't own.

“It would be very unconvincing if the board is forced to use the block vote of the Fox shareholder in order to back the re-appointment of James Murdoch,” said governance expert Stefan Stern.