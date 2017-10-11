CSX chief defends streamlining strategy

While CSX (CSX +0.7% ) CEO Hunter Harrison told regulators with the Surface Transportation Board today that the company's strategy of "precision scheduled railroading" was used successfully at Canadian Pacific Railway and Canadian National Railway, he also apologized for the "internal" issues that created complications.

"If I don’t accomplish anything else today, I want to apologize to our valued shippers," Harrison stated.

By most accounts, logistical and service issues at CSX have diminished over the last few weeks.

Shares of CSX are up 47% YTD.

Previously: CSX on the hot seat at Washington hearing (Oct. 11)