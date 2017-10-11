Fox sells off as U.S. World Cup failure dims broadcast hype

Fox Sports (FOX -2.6% , FOXA -2.5% ) is putting on a brave face, but a stunning failure of the U.S. men's national soccer team to make the 2018 World Cup is weighing heavily on shares today.

The broadcaster paid $425M for U.S. rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cups from 2015-2022; next year, it will do it without the huge draw of the American men.

The men's team lost to Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 last night in what's termed as the most embarrassing defeat in U.S. soccer history. The team was eliminated from World Cup qualifing for the first time since the 1986 cycle.

It's still the "greatest sporting event on earth," Fox says. “Last night’s World Cup qualifying results do not change Fox Sports’ passion for the world’s biggest sporting event. While the U.S. was eliminated, the biggest stars in the world from Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo stamped their tickets to Russia on the same day, and will battle teams ranging from Mexico to England that have massive fan bases in America.”

Fox had planned 350 hours of programming, and now faces a significant ratings and advertising hit.