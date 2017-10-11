Hoisington Management remains bullish on Treasurys

Stalwart bulls on long-dated Treasurys for as long as we can remember, Van Hoisington and Lacy Hunt haven't had their faith shaken by the past month's 30 basis point rise in the 10-year Treasury yield.

"The worst economic recovery of the post-war period will continue to be restrained by a consumer sector burdened by paltry income growth, a low and falling saving rate and an increasingly restrictive Federal Reserve policy," they say.

Further, the government's deteriorating fiscal condition means any debt-financed tax changes won't likely benefit the economy.

Nobody talks about the money supply anymore, but the two note a sharp slowdown in M2 growth this year, and they expect negative growth in 2018 if the Fed continues down its tightening path.

Long-term yields are headed lower.

