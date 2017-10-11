Facebook announces $199 all-in-one VR headset

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announces the Oculus Go, a $199 untethered VR headset that could redefine the emerging market.

Unlike current untethered headsets, the Go doesn’t require the use of a smartphone or special sensors around the room. The headset alone creates the VR experience.

Price comparison: Sony’s PlayStation VR costs $349.99 for the headset alone and, unlike the Go, the PS VR needs more parts to work. Samsung’s Gear VR costs $129 for the headset and a controller, but a user needs a compatible smartphone.

The AR/VR market grew 25.5% on the year in Q2 to total 2.1M shipments, according to IDC. Samsung led with 568K units and a 26.7% market share with Sony in second and Facebook coming third with an 11.6% share and 246.9K units.

The Oculus Go will ship in early 2018 and could push Facebook to the front of the VR market.

Update: The tethered Oculus Rift bundle with headset and controllers gets a permanent price drop to $399, matching the $100 off sale price from this summer.