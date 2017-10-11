FOMC minutes: Some worried about too-low inflation, others ready to hike again

There aren't really any surprises in the minutes of the FOMC's September meeting, given that new economic projections and a Yellen press conference took place right after.

Many are concerned that too-low inflation readings may be due to something other than transitory factors, and some thought a delay in rate hikes is appropriate until the data shows inflation on the path to the 2% target.

However, many still believe another rate hike this year is appropriate.

Short-term rate traders continue to price in about a 75% chance of a rate hike before year-end.