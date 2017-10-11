PBF Energy, big buyer of Venezuelan crude, stops purchases from PDVSA

PBF Energy (PBF +0.6% ) has stopped direct purchases from state-run oil company PDVSA, Reuters reports.

PBF would be the second buyer in as many months to go elsewhere for its oil, and further disagreements could spell new hardships for PDVSA, which owes bondholders $1.2B in debt payments due this month.

PBF has not directly purchased oil from PDVSA since early September but has bought Venezuelan crude from intermediaries in recent months, and has increased imports of heavy oil from other nations including Colombia, according to the report.

PBF typically buys at least two 500K-barrel cargoes per month from PDVSA, and through September was the fifth U.S. largest importer of Venezuelan oil.