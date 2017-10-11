Apple considers creative office in Culver City; Tim Cook says no AR glasses for now

The Real Deal reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is in talks to lease an 85K square foot creative office in Culver City.

The $3.83M per year property will become available in 2018.

Apple has committed $1B to developing original content over the next year.

In other news, CEO Tim Cook tells British Vogue that the company has no near-term plans to release augmented reality technology, “I can tell you that the technology itself doesn't exist to do that in a quality way."

