Italy party chief mulls state role for Telecom Italia

Italy's ruling party has a solution for the dispute between the country and France's Vivendi (VIVHY -0.1% ) over the latter's moves to take control of key Italian companies: Moving strategic companies such as Telecom Italia (TI +2.1% ) into more of a state-owned role.

Matteo Orfini, president of the ruling PD party (but not a government official), published a position paper suggesting that state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could be involved in transferring TIM's network to a state-owned entity.

That eliminates infrastructure rivalry that's "unsustainable in the long term," he says.

Similar suggestions to spin off a business estimated as worth up to €15B have failed in the past over valuation questions and TIM's insistence on hanging on to the business.

