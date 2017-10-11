Strong demand seen at 10-year Treasury auction

Taking advantage of the sharply higher yield on the 10-year Treasury over the past month, real-money buyers took down a full 69% of today's $20B auction vs. 55% at the last sale (yield today was 2.35% vs. 2.18% at the last one).

Dealers needed to buy up just 25% of today's sale vs. 39% at the last one.

Thomas Byrne from Wealth Strategies & Management tells Barron's that such strong demand may be a sign that the rise in yields is about over.

The 10-year yield is down 2 basis points today to 2.34%. TLT +0.25% , TBT -0.5%

Previously: Hoisington Management remains bullish on Treasurys (Oct. 11)