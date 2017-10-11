Jefferies sees win-win in Procter & Gamble board outcome

Jefferies keeps a positive view on Procter & Gamble (PG -0.3% ) as it pushes back on the idea that the company would benefit more with Nelson Peltz inside the boardroom.

"This creates a favorable dynamic, in our view, with Mr. Peltz still an agent for change (despite being on the outside) and raising the 'execution bar' for P&G's management," reasons analyst Kevin Grundy.

Grundy thinks Peltz can still re-assert his case if P&G falls short with results.

While shares of Procter & Gamble have underperformed broad market averages for the last 52 weeks, the Jefferies price target of $104 calls for a 14% break higher.