Dakota Access pipeline OK to keep running during study, judge rules

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP +1.6% ) moves higher after a federal judge rules that the Dakota Access pipeline can continue operating while a study is completed to assess its environmental impact.

The decision is a blow to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, who have argued that an oil spill from the pipeline under the Lake Oahe reservoir in the Dakotas could have a detrimental effect on the tribal community.

The judge had ruled in June that the Army Corps of Engineers had largely complied with environmental law but that it had not adequately considered how an oil spill under Lake Oahe might affect the tribe, and he took arguments on whether to shut down the 1,200-mile pipeline while the work was done.

ETP had maintained that a shutdown would cost it $90M/month and significantly disrupt the broader energy industry as well as state and local government tax revenue.