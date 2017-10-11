Range Resources wins two-notch upgrade at Barclays

Range Resources (RRC +0.9% ) is rising after Barclays upgrades shares two notches to Overweight from Underweight with a $24 price target, raised from $18, as shares trade at their "most compelling level in years" after declining 50% over the 12 months.

Barclays believes shares have suffered from high financial leverage, disappointing initial results in Terryville and deflating longer term gas price expectations, but RRC's quality Marcellus position and relatively untapped acreage in northern Louisiana justify an Overweight rating.

The firm expects RRC's results will continue to improve in the Marcellus and believes its returns on new capital will meet or exceed peer averages.