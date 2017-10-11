Kitov Pharma latest biotech breakout, shares up 37%

Thinly traded nano cap Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings (KTOV +36.6% ) joins the ever-growing list of biotech breakouts on more than an 18x surge in volume. No particular news accounts for the action.

Last week the company announced an additional 27% stake in TyrNovo with promising cancer candidate NT219 and the submission of its U.S. marketing application for combo med KIT-302.

