Schlumberger downgraded at BMO as 2018 estimates at risk

Schlumberger (SLB -1.5% ) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with a $72 price target, trimmed from $74, at BMO Capital, which says the stock is trading above its historical levels on a forward EBITDA basis.

BMO says SLB's near-term growth is being driven by pressure pumping - which the firm says deserves a lower multiple - investments in project management are raising the company's capital intensity relative to peers, and recent events in Ecuador highlight the risk of host governments renegotiating.

The firm foresees risk to consensus earnings estimates for 2018 and believe the stock will have difficulty expanding its multiple but that SLB will still maintain its attractiveness as a defensive stock.