Auto retail sector jittery ahead of Cargurus IPO pricing

A weak day for auto retailers is being attributed by Bloomberg to the upcoming pricing of the Cargurus.com (Pending:CARG) IPO. Investors appear edgy that the IPO pricing may come in below expectations.

Cargurus is offering 9.4M shares in an expected range of $13 to $15.

It's a down day overall for retail, but AutoNation (AN -2.4% ), Advance Auto Parts (AAP -2.4% ), Sonic Automotive (SAH -3.2% ), Lithia Motors (LAD -2.1% ) and Asbury Automotive (ABG -2.7% ) trade even weaker than sector averages.

Previously: CarGurus files for initial public offering (Sept. 15)