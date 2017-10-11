Auto retail sector jittery ahead of Cargurus IPO pricing

A weak day for auto retailers is being attributed by Bloomberg to the upcoming pricing of the Cargurus.com (Pending:CARG) IPO. Investors appear edgy that the IPO pricing may come in below expectations.
Cargurus is offering 9.4M shares in an expected range of $13 to $15.
It's a down day overall for retail, but AutoNation (AN -2.4%), Advance Auto Parts (AAP -2.4%), Sonic Automotive (SAH -3.2%), Lithia Motors (LAD -2.1%) and Asbury Automotive (ABG -2.7%) trade even weaker than sector averages.
