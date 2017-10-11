Apple plans flexible OLEDs with LG, not Samsung

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is working with LG to develop a foldable OLED display for future iPhones, according to The Korea Herald’s The Investor.

The report says LG Display (NYSE:LPL) will work on the panel while LG Innotek will supply the necessary rigid flexible printed circuit board. Apple could invest in an LG plant dedicated to flexible displays.

The LG-Apple panels likely won’t hit the market until 2021, which trails behind Samsung’s flexible OLED expected next year.

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) provides the OLED screens for the iPhone X, but the reliance on one supplier drove up costs and slowed down the production schedule.

Apple has reportedly invested in LG to ramp up its OLED production to step in as an iPhone supplier by 2019.

Previously: KGI: iPhone 8 price could trace back to Samsung's OLED supply monopoly (Sept. 6)

Previously: Apple won't have second OLED supplier until 2019 (Sept. 7)

Previously: Samsung, LG invest $30M in OLED company (Sept. 14)