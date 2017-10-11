Bloomberg: South African fund manager may back bid for Chevron unit

Africa’s biggest fund manager is interested in participating in the acquisition of Chevron's (CVX +0.5% ) South African assets by Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) and a group of local black-owned companies, Bloomberg reports.

The Public Investment Corp., which manages the pension funds of South African government workers, could buy part of the business from Glencore or the minority owners, and the three parties then could raise cash by selling shares in the company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, according to the report.

Glencore is said to be interested in selling down the stake to reduce the size of its financial commitment, as it intends to limit net capital spending across its oil business to less than $500M over the next 12 months.