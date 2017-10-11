Heavy hitter lobbying groups line up against Allergan's controversial Restasis patent ploy

An alliance of large lobbying organizations, including the American Hospital Association and America's Health Insurance Plans, has sent a letter to Congress opposing Allergan's (AGN -0.3% ) recent legal maneuver with the St. Regis Mohawk tribe aimed at maintaining patent protection for dry eye med RESTASIS (Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion), a $1.5B franchise.

Critics regard the move as egregiously prioritizing profits over patients adding that CEO Brent Saunders is behaving like pharma bad boy Martin Shkreli.

Soon after the deal was done, St. Regis went to court to stop an inter partes review (IPR) of the patent.

Mr. Saunders appears unmoved over the furor, saying, "IPR’s flaws have been exploited by generic manufacturers and a new breed of “reverse trolls.” There have been many cases of hedge funds that demanded cash from branded biopharma companies as a payoff for not filing IPR challenges. Allergan has been the target of one of these extortion-like attacks. Hedge funds have also taken short positions in companies and then filed IPR challenges to drive down their stock value."

