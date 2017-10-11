Amazon Alexa gets voice recognition

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) now has voice recognition that can allow an Echo device to differentiate between members of a household.

Users can set up the functionality in an Echo device or within the Alexa app. Each person will have to read aloud a set of phrases to let the assistant build a voice profile.

A spokesperson tells The Verge voice recognition will work for calling and messaging, flash briefing, shopping, and the Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan with more features to come.

Google Home had voice recognition capabilities in April, so Amazon’s announcement marks the latest move between the companies to meet or top each other’s voice assistant.

