Reuters: Monsanto settles GMO cotton dispute with Indian seed companies

Three Indian cotton seed makers have settled an intellectual property dispute with Monsanto (NYSE:MON) over its genetically modified seed technology, Reuters reports, which would bring a partial end to a legal battle that has drawn in the Indian and U.S. governments.

Six Indian seed companies had delayed payments to MON, demanding a cut in royalties they paid to the U.S. company to license its technology.

The dispute prompted a series of government actions that caused MON to withdraw from some businesses in India, one of the world's most important seed markets.