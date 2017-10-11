Ardelyx's tenapanor successful in second late-stage IBS-C study; shares ahead 57% after hours

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) announces positive results from a second Phase 3 clinical trial, T3MPO-2, assessing tenapanor for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). The study met its primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.

The primary endpoint was the combined responder rate for six and 12 weeks versus placebo (36.5% vs. 23.7%; p<0.001).

On the safety front, tenapanor was well-tolerated but the incidence of diarrhea was 16.0%, a bit higher than the first Phase 3 study (14.6%).

The company expects to file its U.S. marketing application in H2 2018.

Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results.

Trading will resume at 4:30 pm ET.