Trevena to restructure, cut 30% of workforce

With the aim of focusing resources on the approval and commercialization of pain med OLINVO (oliceridine injection), Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) will restructure and revise its strategy.

It will cease investing in early-stage research, but will complete the ongoing Phase 1 study of migraine candidate TRV250. Once completed, it will evaluate its options for the asset as well as its lineup of S1P modulators for neuropathic pain.

The restructuring involves the elimination of 21 full-time positions or 30% of its headcount, mostly from research. The company expects the cuts to reduce operating expenses by $40M over the next three years. It will record a $2M charge this quarter related to the action.

Management expects to file its U.S. marketing application for OLINVO this month.

