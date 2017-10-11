Juniper Networks -4.1% as preliminary Q3 numbers fall short

Juniper Networks (JNPR -1.7% ) is off 4.1% in postmarket trading after the company posted preliminary Q3 results lower than expected, due to a disappointing cloud vertical.

Revenue for Q3 is expected at $1.25B-$1.26B, down from a previous forecast for $1.29B-$1.35B (and vs. Street consensus for $1.326B).

It now sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.54-$0.56, below previous guidance for $0.55-$0.61 and vs. consensus for $0.58.

The company's full results will come Oct. 24 after the close, followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. ET that day.