J.Jill lowers Q3 guidance; shares -14% AH

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) now expects Q3 total comparable sales of -3% to -5%, with a moderate decline in GM as compared to last year.

The company expects GAAP diluted EPS of $0.07 - $0.09.

Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.08 - $0.10 vs. a consensus of $0.19.

President and CEO, Paula Bennett: "We have experienced a lower than expected sales trend across both our retail and direct channels, and are updating our guidance for the quarter. We have been assessing the change in trend and have identified product and marketing calendar issues that are affecting traffic and conversion, and we are reacting quickly.”

The company will provide its outlook for the Q4 and a revised outlook for the FY2017 when it reports Q3 results on Dec. 5th.